Skip to content

Valley Classic Rock Tribute Band – Sanctuary X, Release New Music and Video “Got It Bad” (VIDEO)

Home
Arts and Entertainment
Valley Classic Rock Tribute Band – Sanctuary X, Release New Music and Video “Got It Bad” (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – Sanctuary X is a high energy party band based out of Chilliwack. They play all types of small and large venues throughout BC, Lower Mainland and the Okanagan. Band members include Lead Vocals and Bassist Billy Jarrett, Drummer Neil Lafonde, Keyboard/Guitarist Keith Graham and Guitarist Duncan Mattila. The band focuses mainly on classic rock but they also play alternative rock and some of their own original tunes.

Anyone interested in receiving notifications for any upcoming events can also follow their band page on Facebook.

They have released a new song and video called “Got It Bad”.

NOTE – The band is playing New Years Eve at Character’s Pub.

Share This:

Exposure Events Abbotsford Fraser Valley 2024

Exposure Events Chilliwack Expo 2024

Valley and Canyon Dispatch

All About Expos

Chilliwack Jets

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

abbyTV

Chill TV

BCGEU

Small Business BC

Community Futures

Unique Thrifting

On Key

Related Posts