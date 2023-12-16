Valley Classic Rock Tribute Band – Sanctuary X, Release New Music and Video “Got It Bad” (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – Sanctuary X is a high energy party band based out of Chilliwack. They play all types of small and large venues throughout BC, Lower Mainland and the Okanagan. Band members include Lead Vocals and Bassist Billy Jarrett, Drummer Neil Lafonde, Keyboard/Guitarist Keith Graham and Guitarist Duncan Mattila. The band focuses mainly on classic rock but they also play alternative rock and some of their own original tunes.

Anyone interested in receiving notifications for any upcoming events can also follow their band page on Facebook.

They have released a new song and video called “Got It Bad”.

NOTE – The band is playing New Years Eve at Character’s Pub.