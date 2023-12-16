Provincial Grants for Arts and Extracurricular Activities in the Fraser Valley

Fraser Valley – Fraser Valley MLAs Dan Coulter, Kelli Paddon, Lisa Beare and Bob D’Eith say local organizations and parent advisory councils will be able to support young artists and extracurricular activities thanks to $415,000 in Community Gaming Grant funding. This round of funding is from the Community Gaming Grant program’s arts and culture stream and parent advisory council and district parent advisory council (PAC/DPAC) stream.

“I know from my time as school board chair how impactful PACs are at our schools,” said Dan Coulter, MLA for Chilliwack. “Stable funding for PACs means more services for school-aged kids in our province, and funding for arts and culture organizations here in Chilliwack benefits the whole community.”

In Chilliwack, organizations receiving funding to support arts and culture include:

Chilliwack Museum & Historical Society – $24,400

Chilliwack Academy of Music – $28,000

Yarrow Choral and Performing Arts Society – $51,500

Parent advisory councils receiving funding to support extracurricular events, activities, and equipment include:

Chilliwack Middle School PAC – $12,260

GW Graham PAC – $27,200

Vedder Middle School PAC – $15,12″O

In Kent, the following organizations are receiving funding to support arts and culture:

Harrison Festival Society – $80,000

Agassiz Harrison Historical Society – $8,000

The following parent advisory councils are receiving funding to support extracurricular events, activities, and equipment:

Agassiz Elementary Secondary School PAC- $6,580

Kent Elementary School PAC- $4,960

Harrison Hot Springs Elementary School- $2,340

Rosedale Traditional Community School- $11,020

In Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows, organizations receiving funding to support arts and culture include:

Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows Art Council- $97,000

Polonez Polish Canadian Dance Society- $22,000

Maple Ridge Historical Society- $31,200

Parent advisory councils/district parent advisory councils in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows receiving funding to support extracurricular events, activities and equipment include:

“Community organizations and Parent Advisory Council’s do so much in our communities, and it’s important that we support them in the services they provide,” said Bob D’Eith, MLA for Maple Ridge-Mission. “This funding will help arts and culture organizations and PACs continue to enrich the lives of adults and students in Maple Ridge.”

In Mission, the following organizations are receiving funding to support arts and culture:

District of Mission Arts Council- $34,000

Mission Folk Music Festival Society- $83,000

Mission District Historical Society- $32,000

Opening Night Theatre Society- $8,000

Parent advisory councils/district parent advisory councils receiving funding to support extracurricular events, activities and equipment include:

Mission Secondary School PAC- $26,100

Hatzic Middle School PAC- $15,560

Cherry Hill Elementary School PAC- $5,620

More than $18.2 million in new funding will go to over 650 organizations to support arts and culture across the province.

More than 1,300 parent advisory councils and district parent advisory councils will also receive over $11.2 million to support extracurricular activities throughout British Columbia.