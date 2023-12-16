Provincial Grants for Arts and Extracurricular Activities in the Fraser Valley

Fraser Valley – Fraser Valley MLAs Dan Coulter, Kelli Paddon, Lisa Beare and Bob D’Eith say local organizations and parent advisory councils will be able to support young artists and extracurricular activities thanks to $415,000 in Community Gaming Grant funding. This round of funding is from the Community Gaming Grant program’s arts and culture stream and parent advisory council and district parent advisory council (PAC/DPAC) stream.
“I know from my time as school board chair how impactful PACs are at our schools,” said Dan Coulter, MLA for Chilliwack. “Stable funding for PACs means more services for school-aged kids in our province, and funding for arts and culture organizations here in Chilliwack benefits the whole community.”
In Chilliwack, organizations receiving funding to support arts and culture include:
- Chilliwack Museum & Historical Society – $24,400
- Chilliwack Academy of Music – $28,000
- Yarrow Choral and Performing Arts Society – $51,500
Parent advisory councils receiving funding to support extracurricular events, activities, and equipment include:
- Chilliwack Middle School PAC – $12,260
- GW Graham PAC – $27,200
- Vedder Middle School PAC – $15,12″O
- In Kent, the following organizations are receiving funding to support arts and culture:
- Harrison Festival Society – $80,000
- Agassiz Harrison Historical Society – $8,000
- The following parent advisory councils are receiving funding to support extracurricular events, activities, and equipment:
- Agassiz Elementary Secondary School PAC- $6,580
- Kent Elementary School PAC- $4,960
- Harrison Hot Springs Elementary School- $2,340
- Rosedale Traditional Community School- $11,020
- In Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows, organizations receiving funding to support arts and culture include:
- Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows Art Council- $97,000
- Polonez Polish Canadian Dance Society- $22,000
- Maple Ridge Historical Society- $31,200
Parent advisory councils/district parent advisory councils in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows receiving funding to support extracurricular events, activities and equipment include:
“Community organizations and Parent Advisory Council’s do so much in our communities, and it’s important that we support them in the services they provide,” said Bob D’Eith, MLA for Maple Ridge-Mission. “This funding will help arts and culture organizations and PACs continue to enrich the lives of adults and students in Maple Ridge.”
In Mission, the following organizations are receiving funding to support arts and culture:
- District of Mission Arts Council- $34,000
- Mission Folk Music Festival Society- $83,000
- Mission District Historical Society- $32,000
- Opening Night Theatre Society- $8,000
Parent advisory councils/district parent advisory councils receiving funding to support extracurricular events, activities and equipment include:
- Mission Secondary School PAC- $26,100
- Hatzic Middle School PAC- $15,560
- Cherry Hill Elementary School PAC- $5,620
More than $18.2 million in new funding will go to over 650 organizations to support arts and culture across the province.
More than 1,300 parent advisory councils and district parent advisory councils will also receive over $11.2 million to support extracurricular activities throughout British Columbia.