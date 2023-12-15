RCMP Searching for Missing 36 Year Old Rebecca Harbowy

Maple Ridge– Ridge Meadows RCMP is continuing to request the public’s assistance in locating missing, 36-year-old Maple Ridge resident, Rebecca Harbowy.

The police investigation to date has revealed Ms Harbowy was travelling eastbound on the Haney Bypass at Burnett Street at about 2:05 a.m. on November 23, 2023, the day she was last seen. Searches were conducted in the area, however, they did not help further the investigation

Police are seeking dashcam footage and video surveillance from Lougheed Highway and Haney Bypass between 1:30 a.m. and 3:00 a.m. on November 23, 2023. If you have information for the police, please contact the Ridge Meadows RCMP directly at 604-463-6251.

Ms. Harbowy is described as:

A Caucasian female

5’6

170 lbs

Brown/red hair

Last seen wearing a grey Nike hoodie with black logo lettering on chest, black puma sweatpants with lettering on bottom left pant leg, and black and white Nike running shoes

Has multiple tattoos on hands, neck, torso, and back

If you have any information regarding Ms. Harbowy’s whereabouts or have seen her, please contact the Ridge Meadows RCMP at 604-463-6251 and refer to File # 2023-23402.

MISSING Rebecca Harbowy RCMP