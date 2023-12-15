Opinion – ATVBC & 4WDABC sign New Memorandum of Understanding – Access to Crown Lands

Osoyoos – Over the last few years the concerns around fair access to crown lands for BC residents has greatly increased, in particular in the outdoor motorized sport groups.

Recently access to Gill Bar in Chilliwack has been brought up. That FVN story is here.

Management and Directors of the Quad Riders Association of BC (ATVBC), and the Four Wheel Drive Association of BC (4WDABC), have worked alongside each other for many years to address issues that affect their members.

To better understand their roles and direct their efforts, these two associations representing over 10,000 members, have signed a new Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).

“As the environment within government changes to a focus on indigenous reconciliation, and a call for 30% of land to be protected by 2030, we recognize that our members voices need a place at the table to ensure fair representation and understanding of the environmental, indigenous and cultural values of the areas in which we recreate.” – Kristin Parsons-Brouwer, Executive Director at ATVBC.

“Recreation is crucial to healthy living and access to natural environments is the key component. We recognize that most recreationists utilize a four wheel drive vehicle to access their trailhead and we are proud to promote shared access of roads and trails. This MOU reflects our core values of working together to make our world a little better for those that follow us.” – Kim Reeves, President, Four Wheel Drive Association of BC.