Marshall Road Connector Re-Opens After Repairs

Abbotsford – The Marshall Road Connector project includes a new road alignment to connect King Road, at Bradner Road, with Mt. Lehman Road at Marshall Road, as well as a realignment of Ross Road. This road will provide an important transportation connection between Abbotsford and Langley/Surrey through the 16th Avenue corridor and will reduce traffic volume on Fraser Highway.

Construction started in summer 2018 and the road was opened in October 2022. Following the opening, some settlement led to dips in the road that required further assessment and work. On November 9, 2022, out of an abundance of caution, the City closed a portion of the Marshall Road Connector (on King Road from Ross Road to east of the gravel operations near Bradner Road) until repairs could be made to ensure the ongoing safety of drivers utilizing this road. This work is now complete and the road opened on December 15, 2023.

2023 Marshal Road Connector Reopens Dec 15 – City of Abbotsford