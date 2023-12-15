January 25, 2024 Marks Five Years Since Disappearance of Kristofer Couture

Chilliwack/Edmonton – The RCMP and the mother of a man reported missing to Chilliwack RCMP are asking for anyone who has information on the whereabouts of her son to contact the police.

Kristofer Shawn Couture, 25, of Edmonton Alberta last made contact with his family in January 2019.

This is my plea to every mother, father, sister, brother, aunt, uncle, cousin, and friend out there to help me find my son Kristofer, says Eva Couture from Edmonton Alberta. I’m missing a piece of me not knowing w here he is.

January 25, 2024, marks the 5 year anniversary of the disappearance of Kristofer Couture from Chilliwack. Kris’s mother Eva will be travelling to Chilliwack and handing out flyers along with Search and Rescue on January 26, 2024 at Safeway on Luckakuck Way. They will also be accepting food donations from the public to donate to the less fortunate in honour of Kris.

Kristofer Shawn Couture is described as:

Caucasian male.

Height: 173 cm (5’8).

Weight: 86 kg (190 lbs).

Hair: Brown.

Eyes: Brown.

RCMP Kristofer Shawn Couture

Chilliwack RCMP General Investigation Support Team officers continue to pursue all leads in their search for Mr. Couture. Evidence gathered by investigators indicate Mr. Couture recently moved to the Lower Mainland and reported to work in Maple Ridge on January 25, 2019 and may have attended a gym in Burnaby the same date. Mr. Couture’s abandoned vehicle was located a short time later in the Chilliwack region.

The Chilliwack RCMP remain in contact with the Couture family throughout our investigation, says Corporal Carmen Kiener spokesperson for the UFVRD. Someone knows where Kristofer is and Chilliwack RCMP and his family are reaching out to those persons or Kristofer to contact us.

Anyone with information to the whereabouts of Kristofer Shawn Couture is urged to contact the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 of, should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).