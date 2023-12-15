FortisBC Gas Customers Will See Decrease In Their Bill in January

Surrey – As of January 1, 2024, most FortisBC Energy Inc. (FortisBC) natural gas customers will see an overall decrease to their bill of approximately one per cent, or about $1 per month, depending on consumption. Further, customers who subscribe to using Renewable Natural Gas1 (RNG), a low-carbon2 energy used to displace conventional natural gas and reduce overall emissions, will see an additional decrease in the cost of RNG.

In support of B.C.’s energy transition, FortisBC has been a leader in providing renewable and low-carbon energy3 options, including RNG since 2011. In this coming year, customers who subscribe to RNG will see a decrease in the cost of RNG from $14.718 to $12.468 per gigajoule (GJ).