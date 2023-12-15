Chilliwack Free Store – Cold Season Initiative for Pets – December 16 Drive Thru at GW Graham

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Free Store Cold Season Initiative for pets has begun.

On of the organizers, Raylene Mumford put out a message on the Free Store Facebook page that she wanted to start a ” Cold Season Initiative for Pets ” teamed up with her daughter Chelsea Hiebert to start collecting pet food.

Last year, Julie Chadwick and Mom Jackie Smith organized a pet food drive for Yarrow Food Hub and collected 50 bags / cases in 3 weeks.

The Free Store goal is 75 bags / cases.

The first reply was Tri V foods. They contributed 15 cases, and after contacting the owner, he filled the truck with 100 more cases.

So far they have since received:

-210 dog cookies from Fergies Doggie Delight Bakery

-10 bags dog food from First mate

-1200 lbs from Now!- Go! Dog and cat food

– $100 from superstore and downtown save on foods

– Truck filled from Heart & Soul dog cat rescue of bc

– Sea of trees Tattoo & Barber with a donation of $350 cat & dog food

– Numerous donations from locals in town and from Their Amazon wishlist.

You can go to the drive-thru pick up on December 16th, 2pm- 6pm at GW Graham Secondary School located on Thomas Rd.

They have food for large & small dogs plus cat food and will have a bag for each family that will include wet food and treats for your pet while supplies last.