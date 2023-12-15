Chilliwack Fire – Sprinklers Save the Day at Yale Road Kitchen Fire

Chilliwack – On Thursday afternoon, 20 firefighters from Chilliwack firehalls 1 and 4 responded to a reported structure fire alarm in a 6 storey multi-family residential building located in the 45000 block of Yale Road.

Upon arrival, fire crews discovered the building’s fire alarm had activated due to a fire in one of the 3rd floor apartments.

The fire had activated a single sprinkler head in the kitchen, extinguishing the fire.

Firefighters confirmed the fire was out and shut off the sprinkler system. Firefighters ventilated the unit and protected the resident’s property from further damage.

There was minor fire, smoke and water damage in the adjacent apartments.

No one was hurt.

Emergency Support Services assisted some of the residents with temporary housing.

Cause of the fire is accidental and related to combustible materials being placed on the stove top element.