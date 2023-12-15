Chilliwack Fire – South Sumas Townhouse Fire Started With Unattended Candle

Chilliwack – On Friday Morning December 15,, 24 firefighters from Chilliwack firehalls 1, 3, 4, 5 and 6 responded to a fire in a single storey townhouse complex located in the 45000 block of South Sumas Road. Fire crews arrived on scene to fire venting from the one unit’s ground floor rear windows.



There was significant fire, smoke and water damage to the one townhouse. There was minor smoke damage to the adjacent units.

No one was seriously hurt.

BCEHS paramedics arrived on scene to assess the lone female homeowner for possible smoke inhalation and she was transported to CGH.

Emergency Support Services (ESS) attended to provide support for the displaced owner.

Cause of the fire was accidental and related to an unattended candle. Chilliwack Fire Department reminds residents to never leave burning candles unattended.

Candles should be in sturdy, noncombustible holders and all combustibles should be kept at least 30cm (1 foot) away from the candle(s).

