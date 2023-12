Abbotsford – On Wednesday night City of Abbotsford – The Hub Of The Fraser Valley celebrated their 2023 civic achievement award winners with a ceremony at the Reach Gallery Museum.

Congratulations to this year’s honourees!

Ann Penner – Order of Abbotsford

Nick Taylor – Community Champion Achievement Award

Board of Directors of the 2023 Abbotsford 55+ BC Games – Community Recognition Award

In the coming days, the City will be sharing each winner’s story and their impact on our community.