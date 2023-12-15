$11.2M in Provincial Funding for PAC – Parent Advisory Councils in B.C.

Victoria – More than 1,300 parent advisory councils (PACs) and district parent advisory councils (DPACs) in B.C. received Community Gaming Grants to pay for events, activities and equipment in support of student learning and parent involvement. For example, Coldstream Elementary School’s PAC received $6,440 and plans to target funding to ensure all Grade 3 students have access to swimming lessons.

This comes from $11.2 million in funding for parent advisory councils in B.C.

PACs can use the grants to pay for equipment and costs associated with a range of extracurricular activities, including sports, performances, movie nights, dances, field trips and conferences. DPAC groups can use the funds for informational and promotional materials for parents, meeting-room rentals, presenter fees, travel for meetings, and more.

“Parents and our school PACs are essential partners in our schools. The incredible work that they do creates a strong sense of community, as well as activities and opportunities, for all students to connect, learn and thrive,” said Rachna Singh, Minister of Education and Child Care. “These annual Community Gaming Grants to our PACs support learning, sport, arts and play for all kids in our community schools.”

The $11.2 million for PACs and DPACs is part of $140 million provided annually through Community Gaming Grants to not-for-profit organizations throughout B.C. These grants help approximately 5,000 organizations to deliver ongoing programs and services in their communities.

The Province has also announced an additional $18.2 million in Community Gaming Grants for arts and culture organizations in B.C.