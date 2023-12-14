Vandalism, Smashed Windows at Abbotsford Alano Club

Abbotsford – Vandals smashed windows at the Abbotsford Alano club as well as a restaurant across the street.

The Alano (Cyril and Essendene) is a non profit and was damaged on December 5.

As a result they are asking for donations as the insurance deductible is $5,000.

Alano Clubs are transitionally a safe place to meet for people in recovery and home for AA, NA, Alano, Naranon, ACOA and CODA meetings, among others.

Abbotsford Alano Facebook page is here.

If people want to donate they can to Abbotsfordalanoclub@gmail.com.

2023 Abbotsford Alano Club Dec Break In – Supplied