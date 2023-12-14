OPINION – MP Vis Response to Federal Mission Dyke

Ottawa/Mission – Brad Vis, Member of Parliament for Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon, issued the following statement in response to funding granted through the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund (DMAF).

“So much of our economy, environment and First Nations traditions depend on the success of the Fraser River”, said MP Vis. “At no point was it more clear than the 2021 atmospheric river that investments in the protection of the Fraser River is critical to life in British Columbia.”

“Thanks to relentless advocacy by myself and Ed Fast, Member of Parliament for Abbotsford, over $19M will go towards protection of bank erosion along the Fraser”, said MP Vis. Funding will bolster Matsqui Dike against breaches, restore fishing sites and protect fish habitat. Flood mitigation work is crucial to the protection of Matsqui First Nation, as well as homes and farms throughout Matsqui Prairie.

“This investment is long overdue as City engineers, farmers and others have been raising the alarm bells about the consequences of erosion and risk of dike breaches for decades”, said MP Vis.

Government of Canada Media Release:

December 1, 2023 — Efforts to reduce the risk of further erosion on the Fraser River bank, and in particular that of the Matsqui Dike, are receiving much needed support, thanks to the combined investment of more than $19 million from the governments of Canada and British Columbia, along with the City of Abbotsford.

Announced by MP John Aldag, Minister Nathan Cullen, and Mayor Ross Siemens, the project will increase the resilience of the dike — which is situated on the Sumas First Nation’s traditional fishing territory, and also protects the Matsqui First Nation downstream.

This project is the first of its kind to address flooding and bank erosion concerns in Abbotsford through a collaborative approach between Sumas First Nation, the City, and the Province. The project design incorporates Indigenous knowledge, engineering, and environmental solutions to minimize the risk of Fraser River flooding due to a Matsqui Dike breach, while restoring fishing sites and improving fish habitat.

Overall, the project will reduce the likelihood of bank erosion creating a dike breach, due to climate change.

Making adaptation investments now will have major economy-wide benefits later. Every dollar that is invested in adapting and preparing for climate-related disasters can return as much as $13 to $15 in benefits.