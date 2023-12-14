December 14 -Chilliwack Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED – MUGSHOTS”

Chilliwack/Vancouver – Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED” is a weekly fan out service based on information provided by police investigators who need public assistance in making our communities safer by identifying individuals involved in committing crimes.
If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.
BIASON, Dylan
Age: 31
Height: 5’11” ft
Weight: 221lbs
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Blue
Wanted: Breach of Undertaking
Warrant in effect: December 6, 2023
Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack
BONNETT, Karly
Age: 34
Height: 5’6” ft
Weight: 170lbs
Hair: Brown/Blonde
Eyes: Brown
Wanted: Possess Firearm w/o License
Warrant in effect: December 12, 2023
Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack