December 14 -Chilliwack Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED – MUGSHOTS”

Chilliwack/Vancouver – Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED” is a weekly fan out service based on information provided by police investigators who need public assistance in making our communities safer by identifying individuals involved in committing crimes.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

BIASON, Dylan

Crimestoppers BIASON, Dylan

Age: 31

Height: 5’11” ft

Weight: 221lbs

Hair: Brown
Eyes: Blue

Wanted: Breach of Undertaking

Warrant in effect: December 6, 2023

Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack

BONNETT, Karly

Crimestoppers BONNETT, Karly

Age: 34

Height: 5’6” ft

Weight: 170lbs

Hair: Brown/Blonde
Eyes: Brown

Wanted: Possess Firearm w/o License

Warrant in effect: December 12, 2023

Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack

