2024 62nd Annual Snowball Basketball Classic

Abbotsford – Snowball 2024 is shaping up to be a very competitive and exciting event again. They have not run a full field since 2020 so are very excited to have everything back and running. It has been a great school, and community event over the years, and the Abbotsford Basketball community is second to none

Tournament field is highlighted by the return of Mt. Vernon from New York. They have won the Snowball twice in 2016 and 2019. As always they offer a fast paced exciting style of basketball to challenge BC’s best.

BC teams are highlighted by Burnaby South who has dominated the boys basketball landscape over the past decade and currently sits at #3 Quad A. A new addition to the Snowball this year is Spectrum currently ranked #5 Quad A. A mainstay of the tournament and perennial Okanagen powerhouse Kelowna also returns to the Snowball and is currently ranked #10 Quad A.

There is a great cross section this year as organizers are excited to have #3,4 and 5 triple A, in Brookswood, MEI and Dover Bay.

The Schedule is expected to be released after New Years Day 2024. Facebook info is here.