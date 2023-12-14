2023 Chilliwack and District Real Estate Board Christmas Lights Tour – (chillTV Interview)

Chilliwack – Once again. CADREB Chilliwack Real Estate Board, has published their Christmas Lights tour. Where you can drive around at your leisure and check out the displays.

Roger Pride Jr helps organize this as “Frosty and Friends” and his chillTV Interview is here

chillTV’s Don Lehn (l) and Roger Pride Jr – chillTV Screenshot – Dec 14

Chilliwack

8188 Upper Prairie Rd.

46553 Darlene Ave.

8789 Butchart St.

9520 Windsor St.

9351 Coote St.

8705 Willow Dr.

8710 Willow Dr.

8540 Norman Cres.

9365 Edward St.

9270 Edward St.

45512 Kipp Ave.

45290 Labelle Ave.

45292 Lazenby Rd.

9807 Angus Dr.

District 1881

Fairfield Island

Minter Country Garden

46295 Hope River Rd.

10108 Killarney Dr.

10063 Fairbanks Cres.

10340 Wedgewood Dr.

46650 Montana Dr.

46670 Brice Rd.

Rosedale

9986 Llanberis Way

7914 Brookwood Pl.

Eastern Hillside

7452 Panorama Dr.

Cultus Lake

Main Beach

287 Hemlock St.

Promontory

47120 Sylvan Dr.

6052 Rexford Dr.

6256 Rexford Dr.

5800 Jinkerson Rd.

4940 Teskey Rd.

5384 Tesky Rd.

5286 Westwood Dr.

Sardis

7620 Diamond Cres.

45210 Bluejay Ave.

46322 John Pl.

6549 Fern St.

6932 Coach Lamp Dr.

5475 Lickman Rd.

7355 Leary Cres.

12-44465 McLaren Dr.

44688 Michael Dr.

44706 Ashbury Pl.

46136 Griffin Dr.

46185 Griffin Dr.

46238 Christina Dr.

45425 Vedder Mountain Rd.

Agassiz