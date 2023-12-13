UFV to Host 2024 Canada West Women’s Basketball Tournament in February

Abbotsford – Canada West basketball fans can look forward to an exciting new championship experience next year.

The conference has announced its men’s and women’s basketball championships will move to a single-site format for the 2023-24 season. The University of the Fraser Valley (UFV) will play host to the women’s tournament in Abbotsford, while the men’s event will be hosted by the University of Manitoba in Winnipeg.

The top 12 teams during the regular season will qualify for each championship, with the top four finishers receiving an automatic bye into the quarterfinals.

Both men’s and women’s championship tournaments will run from Feb. 21 to 25.

Cascades ready for milestone celebration

The UFV Athletic Centre will be rocking next February as the Cascades welcome the conference’s best women’s basketball talent to the Fraser Valley. Steve Tuckwood, Cascades Director of Athletics and Campus Recreation, says the championship will be a great opportunity to spotlight UFV’s strong athletic culture.

“Given the great history of high school and club basketball in the Fraser Valley, we plan to invite all ages to experience the excitement of competition in a smaller venue,” says Tuckwood. “Adding live entertainment, great food, participation of our alumni and our community, we will be able to showcase Canada West’s amazing athletes to our fans and the basketball enthusiasts we have in the Valley.”

The championship will also kick off a milestone celebration for UFV, as the institution prepares to commemorate its 50th anniversary. ​

“From the humble beginnings of Fraser Valley College back in 1974, to the teaching-intensive university of 15,000 proud students of today, UFV has grown up to become a centre of the community in the Fraser Valley and beyond,” says Tuckwood. “To celebrate the first 50 years with a launch party of the best women’s basketball in western Canada will give our alumni and community the perfect reason to cheer loudly and prepare for a season of celebration at UFV.”

On the court, the Cascades will look to enter the tournament as a title contender. UFV went 14-6 last season and was nationally ranked for most of the year. Head coach Al Tuchscherer indicates the program will return every player for the 2023-24 season, including first team Canada West all-star Maddy Gobeil.