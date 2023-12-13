Kent Council Highlights for December 11 2023 – CP Holiday Train on December 17

Kent: – From the meeting held on December 11, 2023:

Community Gardens Update

During his report, Councillor Post provided an update on the Agassiz Community Gardens. He was disheartened to report that the community garden has experienced problems with vandalism and theft, specifically with people damaging flowers and stealing crops. The Agassiz Community Gardens Society is now looking at options to deter the vandals, which may include fencing and enhanced lighting.

On a positive note, there is no longer a waiting list for those interested in getting a plot! For more information on how to become a member of the Agassiz Community Gardens Society, please visit our website: https://www.kentbc.ca/en/living-here/community-gardens.aspx

2024 Grant-in-Aid Program Applications

Council has approved the 2024 Grant-in-Aid Program applications for a total of $28,755, with $10,000 from the District’s Climate Action Reserve going towards organizations that help fight climate change. The complete list of recipients are:

Agassiz Agricultural and Horticultural Association Agassiz Baseball Association Agassiz Harrison Aquanauts Agassiz-Harrison Community Services Cheam Vista Classical Concert Society Harrison Festival Society Kent Harrison Arts Council Kent Harrison Foundation Project Aim

Accessibility Plan and Accessibility Survey

The District of Kent Accessibility Plan and Accessibility Survey submitted by the newly formed Accessibility Select Committee were approved by Council and are expected to be launched sometime in early 2024. Mayor Pranger and Council thanked the committee members and partners for all their hard work, with Councillor Watchorn expressing his appreciation for their professionalism and helpful guidance. Council also approved a motion to have the committee sit at least once a year, to continue community engagement and assess any accessibility issue that may arise.

Follow on social media for more information on the upcoming survey:

www.facebook.com/DOKAgassiz

https://www.instagram.com/kent_bc/

Winter Night Lights

This past weekend, Mayor and Council had the pleasure of attending the Winter Night Lights event in Pioneer Park. They congratulated staff and other community partners on hosting another successful event and remarked the authenticity of the Grinch, with some residents reporting that they loved seeing him, and others noting that smaller children were a little intimidated by his presence.

The District looks forward to seeing everyone at the next holiday event: the CPKC Holiday Train on December 17th at 5:30 pm!