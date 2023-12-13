Grinch Strikes Agassiz with String of Break and Enters

Agassiz – In the afternoon of Friday December 8th, 2023 the Agassiz RCMP, along with the Lower Mainland Integrated Police Dog Services (IPDS) and Integrated Forensic Identification Service (IFIS) responded to a Break and Enter at a home in the 7000 Block of Bristol Drive in Agassiz. A large number of gifts were taken from under the Christmas Tree in the home.

A short time later, at approximately 3:00 PM, the Agassiz RCMP and IFIS responded to another Break and Enter to a residence in the 1450 block of Canterbury Drive, Agassiz. A large amount of personal items were stolen from the home.

The Agassiz RCMP are seeking assistance from the public for CCTV video cameras, vehicle dash cameras, and witnesses who may have been in the area near the time of the crimes. Please contact the Agassiz RCMP at 604-796-2211, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS if you have information that could assist in advancing these investigations.

The Agassiz RCMP want to remind home owner to take steps to prevent thefts in their neighbourhood. This includes keeping your property well lit, locking your doors and windows, keeping valuables in a secure location, and making efforts to appear as if someone is home.