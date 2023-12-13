Chilliwack – Fraser Valley Comedy present Jest Ladies Comedy on International Women’s Day – March 8, 2024 at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre.

Featuring Syd Bosel & Lisa Person as well as Cari Moore of chillTV and abbyTV!

Hosted by Nic Enright-Morin.

Also special performances by: Cari Moore, Angelica Senger, Alison Ogilvie, Helena Paul, Ericka Young, Laurie James & Monique Bellamy

At the Chilliwack Cultural Centre inside the Hub International Theatre. Doors Open at 6:30pm. 18+ Explicit language and subjects. (lineup can change without notice)

Tickets $37 each which includes all fee’s and taxes. Tickets are available at Centre Box Office or https://www.chilliwackculturalcentre.ca/…/jest-ladies…/ Office number is 604-391-SHOW (7469

Syd Bosel: https://youtu.be/T262h0YyD2U?si=d0HSZhTIPpo_In0a

Syd Bosel is known for her relatable storytelling about having “adult” children, surviving the glories of nature and being married for 1,000 years.



She can be heard on CBC’s Laugh Out Loud and Just for Laughs. She was also this year’s Canada’s Got Talent.

Syd’s favourite review, “That older lady was really funny”.

Lisa Person:

A freelance graphic designer by trade, she’s naturally quiet and reserved, and freely acknowledges she’s a little older than many of her colleagues.

She has performed at I Am Woman! Hear Me Laff! and JFL Northwest Comedy Festival. She has also opened for Debra DiGiovanni, Tanyalee Davis, Chris Kattan and Derek Seguin!

