Fairfield Island – On Saturday December 16, watch for the convoy ! Fairfield Island Christmas Convoy for Tydel Foods Senior’s Pantry Program.

Cruising through the Island to spread holiday cheer.

Decorate your ride with holiday cheer and meet at the North foot of Young St (below Tower Rd) don’t forget to bring your food donation.

They are collecting non-perishable food items for the Tydel Foods Senior’s Pantry Program. Facebook Info is here.

Drop off locations will be announced soon.