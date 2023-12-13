Charges Laid Against Two Men for Alleged Firearms Manufacturing and Possession – Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit in Langley and Surrey

Langley/Surrey – Criminal charges have now been laid against two men after investigators from the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit – British Columbia (CFSEU-BC) investigated alleged firearms manufacturing and possession.

In December 2021, information was received that led the CFSEU-BC’s Illegal Firearms Enforcement Team (IFET) to begin an investigation into the alleged manufacturing and trafficking of privately made firearms.

The investigation progressed and search warrants were conducted on February 18 and April 2, 2022 on residences in Langley and Surrey. CFSEU-BC IFET investigators seized the following items:

3 airsoft converted pistols to .22 calibre firearms. Two had silencers attached;

Multiple magazines;

Multiple GSG 1911 slides (used to convert airsofts into functioning firearms);

Ammunition;

15 suppressors;

Other items consistent with a firearms manufacturing lab.

On December 8, 2023 The BC Prosecution Service charged the following individuals with firearms

related offences;

Justin Michael Bos, a 38-year-old male from Langley has been charged with:

1 count – Firearms manufacturing – Sec. 99(1) of the Criminal Code of Canada (CCC);

1 count – Possession of a prohibited device – Sec. 100 (1)(b) CCC;

1 count – Importation of a prohibited device – Sec. 103(10 CCC;

2 counts – Possession of a restricted firearm, an improvised semi-automatic pistol – Sec. 92(1) and 117.01(1) CC;

1 count – Possession of a prohibited device, a device designed to muffle sound – Sec. 92(2) CCC;

1 count – Possession of a loaded firearm – Sec. 95(1) CCC.

Matthew McKenzie Whitty, a 36-year-old male from Delta, has been charged with:

2 counts – Possession of a restricted firearm, an improvised semi-automatic pistol – Sec. 117.01(1) CCC;

1 count – Possession of a prohibited device, a device designed to muffle sound – Sec. 92(2) CCC;

2 counts – Possession of a restricted firearm – Sec. 92(1) CCC;

1 count – Possession of a loaded firearm – Sec. 95(1) CCC

Matthew Whitty has been released and Justin Bos remains in custody awaiting the judicial process.

“The Crime Gun Intelligence and Investigations Group (CGIIG) of CFSEU-BC links firearm intelligence, analysis and enforcement efforts towards results like this,” says Inspector Joel Hussey, Operations Officer for CFSEU-BC. “Privately Made Firearms represent a growing trend in British Columbia and internationally by which criminals attempt to obtain firearms and to profit from firearms sales. CFSEU-BC is working closely with its partners across the province to investigate and disrupt the people and groups who may seek to illegally make and sell firearms.”