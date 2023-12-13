CCS New Expanded Bus Service for Seniors

Chilliwack – Chilliwack Community Services (CCS) is a non-profit, accredited multi-service agency providing support-focused programming to people of all ages.

CCS is creating a brand new transportation program for seniors, expand housekeeping, house-repairs and meals to home services, funded in-part by the Government of Canada’s Age Well at Home Initiative.

The new transportation program is called STARS (Seniors Transportation and Ride Service). STARS will feature a brand new 12 person, wheelchair accessible, shuttle bus with professional driver, for seniors who live in Chilliwack. The goal of the program will be to provide safe, reliable transportation, so seniors can attend medical appointments, social outings and grocery shopping, within Chilliwack and Abbotsford.



To inquire about the new STARS program, call 604-793-7216 to speak to the Program Coordinator.

For all other Senior Services call 778-860-5499.

This program is funded in part by the Government of Canada’s Age Well at Home Initiative.