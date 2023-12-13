The 2023 – 25th Annual CP Holiday Train Reaches Fraser Valley – Sunday December 17 (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – The annual CP Holiday Train is about to crisscross the US and Canada.

The CPKC Holiday Train returns November 20 to December 19 for its 25th year supporting food banks and food shelves across our network by raising money, food and awareness for food insecurity issues.

Professional musicians play free concerts from the brightly decorated train’s stage. CPKC makes a donation to the local food shelf at each stop and encourages attendees to also donate.

Since its inception in 1999, the CPKC Holiday Train has raised more than $22.5 million and more than 5 million pounds of food for community food banks across North America.

Tyler Shaw and Keisza will perform in Agassiz and Maple Ridge.