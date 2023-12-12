Skip to content

UPDATE – Chilliwack – RCMP Say No Foul Play in Sudden Death in Front of Cheam View Church

UPDATE – Chilliwack – RCMP Say No Foul Play in Sudden Death in Front of Cheam View Church

Chilliwack – UPDATE DECEMBER 12 – Chilliwack RCMP would like to thank the public for the information that was provided to assist in advancing the investigation. The Chilliwack Serious Crimes Unit, working closely with the Coroners Service, has determined that there was no element of criminality in the male’s death.

No other details of the investigation will be released at this time.

ORIGINAL STORY DECEMBER 5 – Chilliwack RCMP are investigating the sudden death of a male in downtown Chilliwack. On December 4, 2023 at 9:57 pm, police were notified of a male in medical distress in the area of Yale Road and Spadina Avenue (Cheam View United Church). The male was brought to the Chilliwack General Hospital, however, life savings efforts were unsuccessful and the male was pronounced deceased.

Currently the Chilliwack RCMP Serious Crimes Unit is taking conduct of the investigation. Police are looking for witnesses who were in the area of Main Street and Spadina Avenue on December 4, 2023 between 8:00 pm and 9:30 pm and saw a male matching the following description:

  • Caucasion;
  • 60-70 years of age;
  • Long gray hair with a gray beard;
  • Wearing a black and grey jacket with black pants.

If you have information regarding this investigation, you are urged to call the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 and quote file number 2023-50800. To remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

The Chilliwack RCMP will not be releasing the name of the deceased male at this time while the investigation progresses and a Next of Kin notification is completed.

File # 2023-50800

Cheam View United Church – Nov 2023 – FVN

