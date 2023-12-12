New Light Duty Buses Now Operating for BC Transit in Chilliwack

Chilliwack– Two new Light Duty buses are now operating in the Chilliwack Transit System, helping provide a safe, continuous, and reliable transit service for riders.

The 26-foot light-duty ARBOC Spirit of Freedom buses can carry up to 16 seated passengers and provide flexibility for up to three mobility aids, such as wheelchairs.

Each bus is equipped with a white LED destination sign that clearly shows the bus number, route name, and destination. The interior of the buses includes modern vinyl seating and better interior lighting to make the commuting experience much more comfortable for riders.

The total investment for the two buses was just over $419,508. Funding was cost shared through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP), where eligible costs for infrastructure and fleet investments are shared between the Governments of Canada, the Province, local governments, and other partners.