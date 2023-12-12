Cultus Lake’s Reece Howden Ski’s to Second at Swiss Event

Calgary/Arosa, Switzerland (Alpine Canada) — Hannah and Jared Schmidt, brother and sister from Ottawa, Ontario, stood on top of the podium Tuesday at the FIS Ski Cross World Cup races in Arosa (SUI). Canadians also took second in both the men’s and women’s races with Marielle Thompson (Whistler, BC) picking up her 60th podium finish and last season’s Crystal Globe winner Reece Howden (Cultus Lake) taking second on the men’s side.

In very challenging conditions with a mix of snow and rain under the bright lights at the night race in Arosa, Jared dominated the day finishing first in all five heats. Hannah was nearly as dominant winning three of her four heats. This is Hannah’s first World Cup win, and it comes just four days after Jared won his first World Cup race last Friday in Val Thorens. With his win, Jared extends his lead atop the men’s ski cross standings.

“I took a lot of motivation from Jared’s win last week,” said Hannah. “I was determined to prove to myself that I can stand on the top of the podium and I’m super happy that I was able to do it. I got a little lucky in the finals, but this race is so quick, it’s really a sprint and I was pretty dialed in today.”

Next Race for Reece and co. is Dec 21 and 22 in Innichen (ITA).

Full Alpine Canada Story is here.