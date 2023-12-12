BC United Announce Two Abbotsford Area Candidates for 2024 Provincial Election

Abbotsford – Election season is in full swing although Provincially, we don’t go to the polls until October 2024.

BC United Leader Kevin Falcon announced two candidates, Markus Delves and Karen Long as BC United candidates for Abbotsford South and Langley-Abbotsford. These accomplished individuals bring diverse backgrounds, dedicated service, and a vision for positive change to their respective communities.

BC United Leader Kevin Falcon expressed his excitement, stating, “Markus Delves and Karen Long embody the values and commitment that BC United stands for. Their leadership in both business and community align perfectly with our party’s vision for a better British Columbia. I know that united, our team can fix the critical issues facing everyday British Columbians under this current NDP government such as the rising cost of living, explosion of crime, a crumbling health care system, and skyrocketing housing prices.”