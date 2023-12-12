Abbotsford Man Arrested in Brantford Ontario Shooting

Brantford Ontario/Abbotsford – Investigators from the 22 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau – Peel Police (Ontario) arrested an Abbotsford man following a shooting in Brampton. They are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the second outstanding suspect.

On Saturday, December 9, 2023, the two suspects attended a local business near Rutherford Road South and Clark Boulevard in Brampton. One of the suspects brandished and discharged a gun, firing multiple rounds into the business. Fortunately, there were no injuries reported.

Police responded quickly and managed to intercept one of the suspects as well as two firearms, a loaded magazine, and ammunition.

Tanmanjot Gill, a 23-year-old man from Abbotsford, has been charged with the following Criminal Code Offences:

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime

Discharge Firearm in Reckless Manner

Possession of a Loaded Prohibited or Restricted Firearm

Occupant of Motor Vehicle Knowing there was a Firearm

Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of Firearm X2

The second suspect is still outstanding. He is described as a South Asian male with a medium build, black hair, and a full beard. He was wearing a grey sweatshirt during the incident, but it is believed that he switched clothing during his escape to a black sweatshirt with a large white “X” on the back.

If observed, police urge the public not to approach the suspect but to contact 9-1-1 as he may be armed.

As reported by Black Press, according to the B.C. provincial court database, Gill is among four men charged in relation to an incident on May 11, 2023 in Abbotsford. The case is still in the court system.

In that incident, Gill faces charges of mischief, obstructing a peace officer, and two counts of assault

Investigators are asking anyone with information on the identity or the whereabouts of the suspect to contact the 22 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at 905-453-2121 extension 2233.

Information may also be submitted anonymously by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visiting peelcrimestoppers.ca.