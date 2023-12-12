39 Combat Engineer Regiment Conducts Training in Cultus Lake – December 26 to 31

Cultus Lake/Vancouver – The Canadian Army will be conducting its annual bridging and rafting exercise in the Cultus Lake area and OPSEE DND training area from the 26th through to the 31st of December 2023.

Training activities conducted by 39 Combat Engineer Regiment at Cultus Lake will be focused around the Maple Bay Boat Launch and campground areas.

There will be increased traffic of large military vehicles between the Col Roger St John armoury at 5535 Korea Road and these training sites. This may lead to increased traffic congestion, particularly around the Vedder Bridge and along Columbia Valley Road to Maple Bay, Cultus Lake.

Drivers should take into consideration that driving time through this area will be increased. Safety at all times, especially when sharing the road with large military vehicles, is paramount.

39 Combat Engineer Regiment wishes the residents of Chilliwack and Cultus Lake a safe and enjoyable holiday season.