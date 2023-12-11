The Tradition Continues – New Years Day 2024 Polar Bear Swim at Kawkawa for the Hope Lion’s Club

Hope – You’ve always wanted to so make 2024 the year you do it.

The Polar Bear Swim will take place at Kawkawa Lake on January 1st.

The Hope Lion’s Club is bringing the heat and the hot chocolate so bring a few dollars to show some support.

Organizers are asking everyone to rendezvous at the lake around 11:30AM then at high NOON, the slightly crazy and possibly hungover do the countdown and in you go.

This is a family fun event so bring everyone out to ring in the New Year! There is no pressure to go in the water.

Monday, January 1 at 11:30 at Kawkawa Lake in where? Beautiful Hope, B.C.

Katie Frecon of Dark Time News and Brian McKinney of local Rambo fame will be there.