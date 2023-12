Abbotsford/Vancouver – Christmas stocking stuffer time.

Cue the song Sweet Georgia Brown

The Harlem Globetrotters are back in BC in the New Year. They are in Vancouver January 24 in the Pacific Coliseum and the next night, at the Abbotsford Centre January 25.

The Harlem Globetrotters 2024 World Tour is presented by Jersey Mike’s Subs and yes, they will once again take on the hopeless Washington Generals.

Ticket information is here.