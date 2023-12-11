Skip to content

Chilliwack-Kent MLA To Run Again in 2024 in New Riding, Chilliwack-Cultus Lake (INTERVIEW)

Chilliwack/Cultus Lake – The race for the 2024 Provincial Election is well underway. The actual election is not until October of ’24, but candidates are stating their intentions.

MLA Pam Alexis will run again in Abbotsford-Mission.

Chilliwack-Kent MLA Kelli Paddon will have another go at it, in the new riding of Chilliwack-Cultus Lake. Agassiz-Harrison, the District of Kent, Harrison Mills and Deroche would all be encompassed in the new Fraser-Nicola riding.

In conversation with FVN’s Don Lehn, Paddon talks about running for a second term, the changes in her riding and the issues that electors face. The economy, housing, health care and the hate push back on everything from Pride rights to SOGI-123.

…and dealing with social media …..

