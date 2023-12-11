Skip to content

2023 – Fraser Valley OffRoad Toy Run – Chilliwack

Chilliwack – Get ready Chilliwack, the Fraser Valley OffRoad Toy Run Toy Run is back with a Christmas Light Drive to help spread some joy, holiday spirit and smiles.
Decorate your vehicle and join them (all vehicles, horses and companies welcome). Please remember all traffic laws and road rules apply.

It’s Sunday December 17 and mapped route and turn by turn direction to be post later this week.

Ut starts at 5:30pm (leaving at 6pm sharp). You meet at the Park & Ride, 44049 Yale Road, Chilliwack (other side of Lickman Road from Tim Hortons) and ends at Save-On-Foods, Cottonwood Mall @ 45585 Luckakuck Way, Chilliwack.

