2023 Chilliwack Fall Radio Ratings – STAR FM Remains #1

Chilliwack/Toronto – In Chilliwack, the firm, “radioCount” does the radio ratings for the area. There is only one “book” upon which the stations and their owners set their ad rates.

There are two major players in the Chilliwack market – Rogers (Star FM and Sonic) and Pattison (JR Country).

Last year was the debut for JR Country. That FVN story is here.

FVN has acquired basic rating numbers for the “Fall 2023 Book”.

JR Country has taken a dip from 2022. Star FM remains number one and SONIC has improved within the Eastern Valley.

SHARE of MARKET – Over all – Audience 12 and over

Star – 16.2 percent

JR – 10.4

Sonic – 7.3

One of the major categories that advertisers pay close attention to:

Women 18-34

Sonic – 21.4

Star – 20.8

JR – 9.6