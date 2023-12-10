Reece Howden Places Sixth at FIS Ski Cross World Cup Race in Val Thorens

Val Thorens, France/Calgary (Alpine Canada) – Jared Schmidt (Ottawa, ON) raced to first place in Friday’s (December8) FIS Ski Cross World Cup race in Val Thorens (FRA). While on the women’s side Brittany Phelan (Mont-Tremblant, QC) took second place on a day that saw three Canadian women finish in the top eight.

In the second race of the ski cross World Cup season, under low cloud and with light snow falling in Val Thorens, Schmidt battled his way through the heats and then raced to victory in an eventful final. This is Schmidt’s third time on a World Cup podium and the win comes in his 36th World Cup start.

Defending Crystal Globe winner Reece Howden (Cultus Lake, BC) placed sixth, Kevin Drury (Toronto, ON) 11th, Kris Mahler (Canmore, AB), after placing fourth yesterday, was 15th today and Carson Cook (Edmonton, AB) finished 25th.

Ski cross returns to action in Arosa (SUI) Dec 12.

