Chilliwack – ASW All Star Wrestling Returns to Chilliwack in 2024 for Game Over, Man.

This event takes ASW back to its Chilliwack home at Evergreen Hall! Come see a Triple Threat Ladder Match as the Main Event, with ASW Cruiserweight Champ Battlewasp defending against Abbotsford’s Danni Deeds and Chilliwack’s Shawn Murphy.

