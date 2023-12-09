UPATE – Parking Lot Shooting at Mission Superstore – Suspect Vehicle Identified – Asking Public’s Help

Mission – DECEMBER 9 UPDATE – On the evening of December 6, a 41-year-old man from Mission suffered serious injuries after being shot numerous times while in his vehicle in the parking lot of the Real Canadian Superstore in Mission. The man, whom is known to police and is believed to have ties to the BC Gang Conflict, is now recovering in hospital. A suspect vehicle fled the scene and was found burned in Surrey later that night. Mission RCMP are continuing to investigate the incident, however no one is in custody at this time.

Corporal Harrison Mohr with Mission RCMP says Investigators confirm that the suspects fled in a newer Jaguar SUV. Anyone that saw a grey Jaguar SUV around the area of the Real Canadian Superstore on the night of Wednesday December 6, and any other witnesses whom have not yet spoken with police are asked to call Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161.

NOTE – Although no one else was physically injured, the incident was obviously frightening for other shoppers in the parking lot, many of whom were in the process of loading up groceries into their vehicles before heading home for the night. One such shopper, a young mother out shopping with her niece, had just finished putting her groceries into the back of her vehicle when the shots were fired nearby. She and her niece quickly jumped into her vehicle and sped off to safety. As they drove off, the tailgate of her Dodge Durango remained open, and items including a box of baby diapers, some baby clothes and a poinsettia flew out into the parking lot. When Mission RCMP interviewed the woman and learned about her ordeal, they notified staff at the Real Canadian Superstore, whom immediately offered to provide her with a gift card to reimburse her for the lost items.

Mission RCMP – Dec 2023 Superstore Shooting – Suspect Vehicle – Jaguar

DECEMBER 7 ORIGINAL STORY – A 41-year-old man sustained serious injuries after being shot in the parking lot of the Superstore in Mission on Wednesday evening (December 6).

Mission RCMP responded to a report of multiple shots fired at a vehicle around 7:30 pm on Wednesday December 6. Officers arrived to find a man with multiple gunshot wounds inside a parked vehicle. He was transported to hospital, and the extent of his injuries are unclear at this time.

“Initial indications are that this was a targeted shooting,” says Corporal Harrison Mohr with Mission RCMP. “Our serious crime unit is handling this case, and we will likely have more information available in the coming days. Witnesses describe a vehicle fleeing from the scene, however we are still working to confirm a description. If you have information that could assist in this investigation, or you saw a vehicle speeding away from the area of the Mission Superstore around 7:30 pm, please call Mission RCMP as soon as possible.”

There is no indication of any ongoing risk to the public. The entire parking lot of the Superstore located at 32136 Lougheed Highway will be closed for the remainder of the night, and possibly for part of the morning of December 7, so that investigators can process the large crime scene. Anyone with information should call Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161.