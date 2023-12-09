AMBER ALERT UPDATE – Child Taken in Surrey and Dad and Child Found in Chilliwack – EVERYONE IS SAFE

Surrey/Chilliwack – From SURREY RCMP – On December 9, 2023, Surrey RCMP were on scene in the 7700-block of 146A Street conducting an investigation. As part of the investigation, police were speaking with a man who was in a vehicle with a 2-month old infant. Unexpectedly, the man fled the area.

At approximately, 10:45 a.m., officers observed the vehicle driving in the area of 176 Street and 48 Avenue. Police attempted to stop the vehicle which fled from police.

Through investigation police obtained further information which lead them to believe that the infant was in imminent danger and therefore an AMBER Alert was issued at 12:27 p.m.

At 12:41 p.m., Chilliwack RCMP received a tip which ultimately led to the safe recovery of the infant ( at Chilliwack Best Buy). The male suspect was taken into custody and is being held pending further investigation.

There are social media posts from the family clarifying that this was not an abduction, rather a misunderstanding by a family member.

“The AMBER Alert worked exactly how it was designed to work,” says Surrey RCMP Media Relations Officer, Corporal Vanessa Munn. “Police immediately began receiving tips, and that is what led us to being able to quickly and safely locate the infant.”

The investigation is in the early stages and is being led by the Surrey RCMP General Investigation Unit. Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, no additional details will be provided at this time.