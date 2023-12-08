Pacific Autism Family Network Raises $1.2M to Support Individuals, Families in Richmond, Chilliwack, Kelowna and Prince George

Vancouver — $1.2 Million was raised at Pacific Autism Family Network’s (PAFN) sold-out 5th Annual LAUNCH Holiday Luncheon on Dec 7th.

This record-breaking amount was the most raised at the event. All proceeds are put toward programs & supports that help neurodiverse British Columbians and individuals with autism, as well as their families.

Funds raised this year will support a wide range of services & supports delivered through PAFN locations in Richmond, Chilliwack, Kelowna and Prince George.

“The generosity of our donors, sponsors and over 800 LAUNCH guests will allow PAFN to continue to deliver best-in-class support, services and programs that are relied upon by thousands of British Columbians annually,” said PAFN co-founder Wendy Lisogar-Cocchia.

PAFN also announced the recipients of its 2023 GameChanger Awards, which recognize individuals and organizations that further meaningful inclusion for neurodiverse people and individuals with autism:

President CEO Tamara Vrooman & YVR

PAFN board member & Goodlife Fitness Chain Founder David Patchell-Evans (“Patch”)

“This year’s Gamechanger Award recipients’ contributions to meaningful inclusion are diverse and exceptionally meaningful,” said PAFN co-founder Sergio Cocchia. “Year after year, we are honoured to celebrate extraordinary individuals and organizations that are dedicated to fostering a genuine, informed and welcoming community.”

LAUNCH, presented by Concord Pacific, featured a performance by America’s Got Talent! winner and musical savant composer Kodi Lee. Global BC’s Sophie Lui hosted the event and ‘Man About Town’ and auctioneer extraordinaire Fred Lee led the live auction.

