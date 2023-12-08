Eviction Notice Served to Homeless RV Camp at Island 22

Island 22/Shxwhá:y Village – On Friday morning December 9 , an eviction notice was posted to the Island 22 RV homeless camp and the area must be cleared by January 31, 2024. The camp is on territory of the Shxwhá:y Village.

FVN has reached out to Chief Robert Goldstone for comment. FVN learned about the notice on December 7 and when arriving to take pictures, one person yelled at the FVN reporter to move on.

In recent months, there have been concerns about crime as RCMP have been called to the site many times. Also the issue of waste going into the Fraser River.

Some local environmentalists have anonymously told FVN, they are concerned about the cost of the clean up and that there is the potential of the camp’s residents to simply move to the Chilliwack River Valley. Camps in the CRV have already become a nuisance concern for locals.

2023 Eviction Notice at Island 22 – December 8 – Shxwhá:y Village – Submitted