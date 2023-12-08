Chilliwack Minor Fastpitch Umpire Training Starts in January

Chilliwack – A call out to all Chilliwack Umpires. Training season is just around the corner and chilliwackminorfastpitch have set up the weekly training sessions for Sunday evenings starting January 7th in Abbotsford.



Paige Cross and company will be holding the weekly sessions from 6:00-8:00pm Sundays at the Exhibition Park Cadets Hall. These sessions are mandatory as they are part of the umpire certification process that each umpire needs to renew each year. If you are unable to make the Sunday nights, or the 1 day clinic on Sat, March 9th.



** All Level 2 umpires are required to attend the Sat, Mar 9th clinic, as we will be holding the Level 2 New/Refresher class at that time. **



Please click on https://shorturl.at/ef358 to register for the Sunday sessions or the March 9th clinic.

Or Contact Paul Muirhead (District UIC) at d8umpireinchief@softball.bc.ca for questions