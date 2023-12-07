UPDATE – AbbyPD Investigation – Concerned About Extortion Letters Targeting Businesses

Abbotsford – DECEMBER 7 UPDATE – DECEMBER 7 UPDATE – In late November, the Abbotsford Police Department has become aware that social media posts are being circulated that depicted a typed extortion letter and a ‘Law Enforcement Only’ bulletin that contained a photograph of a male in a car whom the police were seeking to identify.

The AbbyPD can confirm that the typed letter which is consistent with evidence in an ongoing investigation is circulating in social media posts. The letter also appears to be consistent with extortion letters received by some businesses in Abbotsford.

It is important to note that the ‘Law Enforcement Only’ bulletin contained a picture of an occupied vehicle, who the AbbyPD at the time wanted to identify. The male pictured in the photo on this bulletin has since been identified and appears to be unrelated to this incident. The factors leading to this ‘Law Enforcement Only’ bulletin being compromised are under investigation.

The AbbyPD Major Crime Unit is investigating cases involving Abbotsford residents and businesses. AbbyPD is in contact with neighbouring police agencies regarding these ongoing investigations.

Anyone who has been contacted for extortion purposes should immediately contact their local police of jurisdiction.

If you have any information, please contact us at 604-859-5225.

NOVEMBER 28 STORY – Over the last week, the AbbyPD has become aware of multiple businesses receiving the same letter requesting they pay money in exchange for protection from future violence. The letter cites recent reported events in Abbotsford, yet no connection has been confirmed.

Our preliminary investigation indicates that these letters may have been sent en masse to commercial businesses. The letter is generic in nature and does not specify the business recipient or indicate a method of payment, contact, or communication.

Based on the nature of the letter, the AbbyPD wants to remind members of our community not to engage with suspect(s). In this instance, the letter targets multiple businesses in the hopes that one will engage with the suspect(s).

As always, the AbbyPD urges members of the community to remain vigilant and to contact the AbbyPD should they fear for their safety or have information about these attempted extortions.

The AbbyPD Major Crime Unit has assumed conduct of the investigation and asks any other businesses or victims who may have received this letter to contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225.

AbbyPD File: 2023-54139

Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, has released the following statement in response to recent threats of violence to extort money from people:

“Recently, the Abbotsford Police Department and Surrey RCMP have reported there have been a number of attempts by organized criminals to extort money from people by threatening violence. Violence and intimidation are not acceptable and have no place in British Columbia.

“I urge anyone with information about these incidents to contact their local police. If you believe you are being threatened or extorted, call 911 and report it to the police so they can investigate and help keep you safe.

“Our government is taking action to combat organized crime through substantial investments in enhanced enforcement initiatives. More than $100 million has been allocated to specialized enforcement and intelligence programs targeting guns, gangs and illicit drug activities this year alone.

“Reducing the harm caused by organized crime and gang violence is a shared responsibility across all levels of government. This collaboration underscores our dedication to a comprehensive approach in addressing the complex challenges posed by gangs and organized crime in our communities.”