Ruth and Naomi’s Memorial for Those Homeless, Living in Shelters or Transitional Housing – Thursday December 21 at Cheam View Church

Chilliwack – Ruth and Naomi’s is hosting a memorial for those who are Homeless, Living in Shelters or Transitional Housing.

This is at 6:30PM , Thursday December 21 at Cheam View Church – Yale and Spadina.

On December 4, RCMP were notified of a male (between 60 and 70 years old) in medical distress in the area of Yale Road and Spadina Avenue (Cheam View United Church). The male was brought to the Chilliwack General Hospital, however, life savings efforts were unsuccessful and the male was pronounced deceased.

ORIGINAL FVN STORY IS HERE

Details are few and it is still not known how this person died, nor much of his background.

There are many people in shelter or homeless , who come from various backgrounds and ages.

RAN hopes to continue their message, that they are not forgotten. It is open to anyone in the community. Though RAN is hosting the event, other service providers and agencies in town are also involved. This is an outdoor event, please dress for the weather.