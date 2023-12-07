Parking Lot Shooting at Mission Superstore

Mission – A 41-year-old man sustained serious injuries after being shot in the parking lot of the Superstore in Mission on Wednesday evening (December 6).

Mission RCMP responded to a report of multiple shots fired at a vehicle around 7:30 pm on Wednesday December 6. Officers arrived to find a man with multiple gunshot wounds inside a parked vehicle. He was transported to hospital, and the extent of his injuries are unclear at this time.

“Initial indications are that this was a targeted shooting,” says Corporal Harrison Mohr with Mission RCMP. “Our serious crime unit is handling this case, and we will likely have more information available in the coming days. Witnesses describe a vehicle fleeing from the scene, however we are still working to confirm a description. If you have information that could assist in this investigation, or you saw a vehicle speeding away from the area of the Mission Superstore around 7:30 pm, please call Mission RCMP as soon as possible.”

There is no indication of any ongoing risk to the public. The entire parking lot of the Superstore located at 32136 Lougheed Highway will be closed for the remainder of the night, and possibly for part of the morning of December 7, so that investigators can process the large crime scene. Anyone with information should call Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161.