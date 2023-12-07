FIS Ski Cross World Cup Season 2023/24 Featuring Reece Howden

Cultus Lake/Val Thorens, France – Get ready for a record-breaking FIS ski cross World Cup 2023/24 season.

This includes Cultus Lake’s Reece Howden who. once again, will ski for Canada.

The season features a fresh total of 19 races in 8 countries, including 3 brand-new venues and a remarkable 1 million CHF in prize money up for grabs.

The journey begins with the classic French tour stop in Val Thorens from the 5th to 9th of December. This iconic location has been hosting back-to-back races since 2012. Val Thorens is renowned not only for its podium celebrations at the Folie Douce but also for its infamous Negativ Turn, a guaranteed action spot where heart-stopping overtakes happen just before the finish line.