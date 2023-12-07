Chilliwack Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED – MUGSHOTS”- For December 9, 2023

Chilliwack – Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED” is a weekly fan out service based on information provided by police investigators who need public assistance in making our communities safer by identifying individuals involved in committing crimes.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

Name: GAMBLE, Branden

Crime Stoppers GAMBLE, Branden

Age: 26

Height: 5’9” ft

Weight: 139lbs

Hair: Black

Eyes: Blue

Wanted: Break and Enter with Intent

Warrant in effect: December 6, 2023

Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack

Name: NICHOLAS, Marcus

2023 Crime Stoppers NICHOLAS, Marcus – Chilliwack

Age: 28

Height: 5’11” ft

Weight: 170lbs

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Hazel

Wanted: Wilful Resist/Obstruct Po

Warrant in effect: December 6, 2023

Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack

GUIMOND, Chance Moses

2023 Crime Stoppers GUIMOND, Chance Moses

Age: 31

Height: 5’8” ft

Weight: 180lbs

Hair: Short Black Hair

Eyes: Brown

Wanted: Unlawfully at Large

Warrant in effect: December 5, 2023

Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, B.C (Canada Wide Warrant)