Chilliwack Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED – MUGSHOTS”- For December 9, 2023

Chilliwack – Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED” is a weekly fan out service based on information provided by police investigators who need public assistance in making our communities safer by identifying individuals involved in committing crimes.
If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.
Name: GAMBLE, Branden
Age: 26
Height: 5’9” ft
Weight: 139lbs
Hair: Black
Eyes: Blue
Wanted: Break and Enter with Intent
Warrant in effect: December 6, 2023
Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack
Name: NICHOLAS, Marcus
Age: 28
Height: 5’11” ft
Weight: 170lbs
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Hazel
Wanted: Wilful Resist/Obstruct Po
Warrant in effect: December 6, 2023
Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack
GUIMOND, Chance Moses
Age: 31
Height: 5’8” ft
Weight: 180lbs
Hair: Short Black Hair
Eyes: Brown
Wanted: Unlawfully at Large
Warrant in effect: December 5, 2023
Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, B.C (Canada Wide Warrant)