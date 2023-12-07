BUSINESS OPINION – 2023 Vancouver Fall Radio Ratings – CKNW, CFOX Lead the Pack

Toronto (David Bray – Bray & Partners Communications/Broadcast Dialogue) – Across the country, consolidation and station staff cuts continue to be an issue. Numeris has already experienced Diary market cuts as well staff cuts. Radio seems to be taking a back seat in term of priorities. In the PPM markets, there is significant discussion concerning sample sizes.

The new PPM release from Numeris completes the 13-week period covering August 28-November 26, 2023. Instead of driving to and from work, many are still working from home. This, in turn, has an effect on the nature of drive times.

Vancouver: CKNW grabs the #1 spot for A12+ with a 15.1% share of hours tuned (up from 14.5%). Taking the top spot for F25-54 is 94.5 Virgin Radio with 19.4% (up from 19.0%). share. CKNW holds the lead for M25-54 listeners, delivering a 14.4% share followed by Virgin at 10.5% and CFOX at 10.1%. Move 103.5 is out in front for M18-34 with a 14.1% share of hours tuned. When it comes to women 18-34, CFOX is #1 with an impressive 19.8 %.

