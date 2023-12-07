Skip to content

BC RCMP Say Abbotsford Extortion Letters May Be Linked to Other Threats in the Province

Burnaby/Surrey – BC RCMP have commented on recent extortion threats, sent by mail, to Abbotsford businesses.

This may be more widespread than originally thought.

In their media release, BC RCMP told FVN:

Police are aware of a series of extortion threats impacting businesses across the Lower Mainland. 

The RCMP and Abbotsford Police Department believe these incidents may be linked and are working in partnership to advance and coordinate an investigation into these matters.

Police acknowledge that the threats circulating to businesses including a recent incident that involved shots being fired at a home in White Rock are deeply concerning.

As this investigation is active and ongoing, we are unable to provide further details at this time.

We encourage anyone who is threatened to please call your local police department.

If you are targeted in an extortion attempt, do not engage with the suspect and do not send any money, instead contact local police immediately.

